Longview’s overall reported crime rate dropped by almost 2% from 2018 to 2019 while the statewide crime rate increased, according to the Department of Public Safety’s recently released crime report.
“We are thankful to see a reduction in overall crime in the Longview area,” Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said. “There are many factors that are involved with crime trends, with the police being one portion of this.”
In Texas, the index crime rate — the number of crimes per 100,000 people — increased by 0.1% from 2018 to 2019, with about 2,780 crimes per 100,000 population. The crime volume — or total crimes — increased by 1.1% in 2019, with 805,879 crimes committed statewide.
Crime in Longview dropped by 1.8% from 2018 to 2019. Longview, with an estimated population of 81,780 people, recorded 2,785 total crimes in 2019 compared with 2,837 in 2018.
That rate takes into account statistics for murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, larceny-theft and automobile theft.
By comparison for similarly-sized cities, Temple (estimated population of 77,560) saw a 13.2% drop in total crime with 1,935 offenses in 2019 compared with 2,230 in 2018.
Bryan (estimated population of 86,630) had a 4.4% overall decrease, reporting 2,298 total crimes in 2019.
The DPS report lists Longview with four murders in 2019. The city has seen nine deaths so far this year that could be classified as homicides, which also would be more than 2018, which had seven.
While overall crime in Longview decreased from 2018 to 2019, several categories saw increases: rape, robbery, assault and larceny-theft.
Burglaries in the city decreased significantly — almost 30% — from 584 in 2018 to 411 in 2019.
“Whether crime numbers decrease or increase, we will continue to partner with the community that we serve and partner with both state and federal law enforcement in hopes of making Longview a safe city,” Thornton said. “The police department hopes to be able to reignite many of our outreach programs that have been temporarily suspended due to the pandemic as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Tyler, with an estimated population of 106,851, experienced an overall decline of 1.3% from a total of 3,655 crimes in 2018 to 3,606 in 2019.
The Smith County city reported eight murders in 2018 and none in 2019.
Elsewhere in the Longview area, the DPS reported total crime in Kilgore decreased from 745 offenses in 2018 to 616 in 2019 (a drop of 17.3%). Total crime in Hallsville was more than cut in half, from 112 offenses in 2018 to 49 in 2019.
Gladewater reported 272 crimes in 2018 and 269 in 2019, while White Oak experienced an increase in that period of almost 25% from 114 offenses to 142.