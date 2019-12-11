Three occupants of a manufactured home in White Oak were able to flee it after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon, Chief Jimmy Purcell of the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department said.
Purcell said the fire department responded at 1:17 p.m. to the fire that started in the living room of the residence in the 100 block of Owens Road and destroyed the home.
He said the American Red Cross and relatives arrived afterward to provide assistance to the couple and their daughter.
The White Oak Volunteer Fire Department sent six fire vehicles with 10 to eight crew members, Purcell said. The White Oak Police Department and Christus EMS also responded.