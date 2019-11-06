A Rusk County grand jury indicted Henderson ISD trustee Jon Best on Tuesday, charging him with criminal mischief on the same day he lost his school board post in a landslide to challenger Adam Duey.
The one-paragraph indictment accuses Best, 59, of having sugar placed into the gas tank of a vehicle owned by Duey.
The indictment said the action, which took place "on or about Sept. 20," caused between $2,500 and $30,000 in damage to the vehicle, making the act a state jail felony.
The indictment identifies Duey as "David Duey."
Duey declined to comment Wednesday on the indictment, saying, “That’s a subject matter that can play itself out.”
Best's attorney, Darryl Bennett of Longview, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.