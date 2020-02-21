A 61-year-old Rusk County man has been arrested on two warrants charging him with sexually abusing his two stepdaughters during the 1990s, according to a court document.
Rodger Lynn Sprayberry Sr. was being held Friday in Rusk County Jail on $200,000 in bonds, jail records show.
His arrests followed interviews in which one woman told investigators that Sprayberry had sex with her that began when she was 8 or 9 and continued until she turned 13, according to the court document.
The younger stepdaughter said Sprayberry began sexually abusing her when she was 3 and continued until she was 11 or 12.
Authorities set up a third-party consent call in which the younger woman told Sprayberry she and her sister would tell police about the childhood molestation, the court document said. He responded by saying, "OK."
When she told Sprayberry that she thought her sister would not go to police if he apologized to that sister, he "replied that he was sorry and had been for years," the document stated. "He said that several times. He then said that this was going to kill their mother and that he would fight it and take it to a court and a jury."
Sprayberry ended the call by telling the woman to have her sister call him, the document said.