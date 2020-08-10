The state has — for the second time — set an execution date for a Rusk County man convicted in the 2008 killing of his girlfriend's 13-month-old daughter during what he said was an exorcism.
Blaine Keith Milam, 30, is set to be put to death on Jan. 21 in Huntsville, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website.
In December 2008, Milam called 911, and police in Rusk County arrived to find the body of Amora Carson, according to court opinions. The medical examiner found evidence of blunt force trauma, sexual assault and counted 24 human bite marks on the baby’s body.
Milam was found guilty in 2010 in the slaying of Amora Carson at Milam’s trailer in Rusk County. Police said Milam and his girlfriend, Jessica Carson, were trying to perform an exorcism on the child.
Milam’s trial was moved about 140 miles south to Montgomery County, outside of Houston, because of extensive publicity in Rusk County.
Carson, a 2008 Longview High School graduate, was convicted in 2011 in her daughter’s death and sentenced to life in prison.
Authorities at the time said the couple killed the child with a hammer, and police found her body riddled with bite marks.
Milam and Carson initially told police that they had left the child unattended in the trailer and someone broke in and attacked her. Carson later admitted that “she was present when (Milam) performed an exorcism of the demons possessing the body of the child.”
The mother also told police that after Milam killed the girl, they drove to Henderson to pawn items to pay for another exorcism.
Milam and Carson were both 18 at the time of the child’s death.
The state first set an execution date for Milam in September 2018, when he was scheduled to be put to death the following January after losing a federal appeal.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals halted the 2019 execution a day before it was scheduled.
Milam received a stay from the court on a late appeal in which he argued against the state’s reliance on bite mark testimony, which was a key part of his trial. His lawyers also claimed he was intellectually disabled and therefore ineligible for execution.
Details about the outcome of the appeal, which was set to be heard in 4th District Judge Clay Gossett’s courtroom in Henderson, were not immediately available on Monday.