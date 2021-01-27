The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed late Tuesday off of a county road near Henderson High School.
Officials are investigating the “capital murder” of Clarence “Scott” Reneau of Henderson.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at about 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of CR 423, also known as Alford Dairy Road in Henderson.
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said the department finished processing the scene Tuesday afternoon. The body was found at a business called Texas Best Music, according to Valdez.
“We are trying to track down witnesses or possible witnesses based on our limited surveillance footage,” Valdez said Wednesday. “All of our investigators are working on this and have been since midnight and they’re going to find him.
Valdez said he could not divulge the specifics of why the case is considered capital murder. However, he said a felony was also committed, which elevated the murder charge.
“The suspect is described as a med complexion male about 5'6" to 5'8" and medium build. He was wearing a dark hoodie and jogging pants,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
Valdez said the suspect should be considered armed and extremely dangerous, and he should not be approached by anyone.
The Henderson Police Department and the Rusk County District Attorney's Office assisted at the scene.
Anyone with information should contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at (903) 657-3581 or Rusk County Crime Stoppers at (903) 655-8477.