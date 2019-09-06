A Rusk County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after his arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated Thursday.
Jimmie Candie, 53, was pulled over in his private vehicle Thursday by Henderson police, who booked him into the Rusk County Jail, sheriff's spokesman Sgt. David Roberts reported Friday.
Roberts said Candie was placed on $1,000 bond by Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Jana Enloe. The bond amount is standard for a first-offense DWI.
Candie met bond and was released Friday morning. Roberts said the deputy was suspended from Sheriff Jeff Price's department pending an investigation.
"Candie resigned from the sheriff's office several hours later," the sergeant said, adding he did not know where the arrest occurred. "It was inside the city limits of Henderson."
Further information, including how long Candie had been with the sheriff's office, was not released by the department.