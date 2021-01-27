The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead off of a county road near Henderson High School Tuesday night.
According to the sheriff’s office the incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Tuesday at 1820 CR 423, also known as Alford Dairy Road in Henderson.
“The deceased at the scene was a white male,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “The suspect is described as a med complexion male about 5'6" to 5'8" and medium build. He was wearing a dark hoodie and jogging pants.”
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The Henderson Police Department and the Rusk County District Attorney's Office assisted at the scene.
Anyone with information should contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at (903) 657-3581 or Rusk County Crime Stoppers at (903) 655-8477.