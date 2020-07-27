The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is seeking information leading to arrests of anyone responsible for shooting five people early Sunday morning during the Rude Boyz's annual trail ride at Durango's Canyon.
Sheriff's Sgt. David Roberts said the five people were shot at a party around 12:30 a.m., and all were taken to a hospital. None apparently received life-threatening injuries.
"We just know there were multiple gunshots," Roberts said. He said the group that rented the venue north of Mount Enterprise advertised a trail ride with live bands and was expected to draw anywhere from 2,500 to 5,000 people.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with video footage to send it the sheriff's office's or Rusk County Crime Stoppers via Facebook Messenger or by other means.
Anyone with information about the shootings or incidents that led to them is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigation Division. Those seeking to remain anonymous may send information to the Rusk County Crime Stoppers TIPS link at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=453# .