A second civil lawsuit has been filed against a Longview doctor accused of sexually assaulting boys during counseling sessions.
Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was charged in August with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. He was released the same day on bonds totaling $1 million.
The suit was filed Wednesday by the Longview law firm Sorey, Gilliland & Hull on behalf of a child and his mother, who are referred to in the lawsuit as John Doe and Jane Doe to protect their identities.
Hipke and his Adolescent Care Team medical practice, which has closed, are named in the lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks damages of $1 million for medical expenses, physical pain, suffering, emotional distress, mental anguish, physical impairment and/or disfigurement, loss of enjoyment of life and quality of life and loss of earning capacity in the future. The lawsuit requests a trial by jury.
According to the lawsuit, the child began seeing Hipke as a patient in March 2018 when the boy was 9 years old and was under Hipke’s care until July 2020.
“Hipke never allowed John Doe’s mother to be present during the 'examinations,' instead insisting on every occasion that Plaintiff Jane Doe remain in the waiting room while Defendant Hipke 'counseled' John Doe in private," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit alleges that “on many occasions from March 2018 to July 2020, instead of counseling John Doe, Defendant Hipke sexually assaulted, molested and/or sexually abused John Doe, each time telling John Doe not to tell anyone about their discussion or 'examinations.' "
The first lawsuit was filed Oct. 2 in Gregg County Court at Law No. 2 by a parent on behalf of a child who accuses Hipke of assaulting him during his time as a patient. Attorney Ross Leonoudakis of Nix Patterson in Austin is representing the family. That lawsuit also seeks damages of $1 million.
Both lawsuits accuse Hipke of assault and battery, continuous abuse of a young child or children, negligence and gross negligence and states the doctor was negligent for reasons including “operating a medical clinic exclusively for minor patients when Matt Hipke knew or had reason to know he was a pedophile.”
The lawsuits also accuse the Adolescent Care Team medical practice of being grossly negligent for not reporting Hipke as “a known pedophile” to authorities. Hipke opened Adolescent Care Team in 2000, treating "teens and tweens" on health and wellness counseling.
The medical board suspended Hipke’s license Aug. 10 after he was accused of inappropriately touching three patients younger than 17 during examinations at his office.
According to court records, Hipke has not responded to either lawsuit. An attorney for Hipke could not be located Friday.