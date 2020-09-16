A Longview man arrested Tuesday is the second charged in what police say was the kidnapping of a woman in August.
Luciano Zamora Perez, 22, was held Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail on $100,000 bond, charged with felony aggravated kidnapping.
Police say Perez was the driver of a vehicle in which another man charged with kidnapping, Alfredo Barrios, 20, was the passenger.
Perez saw Barrios get out of the vehicle, pull a woman to the ground by her hair and assault her, according to his arrest warrant.
Barrios then forced the woman into the back of Perez’s vehicle before Perez drove to a residence. During the drive, police say Barrios continued to assault the woman. Once at the home, Perez opened the vehicle door to allow Barrios to push the woman out, and Barrios then drug the woman into the residence by her hair, police said.
Barrios, 20, remained Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail on $150,000 bond charged with felony aggravated kidnapping bodily injury/sexual abuse.
Police said Barrios “continued to use his closed first and feet to hit and kick the victim multiple times" inside the residence.