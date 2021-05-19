An 8-foot long alligator was found and captured Wednesday morning in Henderson, according to Henderson Police Department.
Police said the gator left Willow Lake and wandered to Jucy’s Taco at 100 U.S. 79, which backs up to the lake.
“What an exciting morning Henderson had,” the department said in a Facebook post. “This alligator said ‘see ya later!’ to Willow Creek (sic) Lake and stopped at Jucy’s Taco for a quick taco before being transported to an undisclosed location by Texas Game Warden.”
The post has received much attention on social media since it posted at 12:15 p.m. with more than 200 shares within 30 minutes.