GILMER — A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an ex-girlfriend last spring faces four indictments from the Upshur County Grand Jury, District Attorney Billy Byrd said Thursday.
Hayden Gkar Fort, 21, of Gilmer has been held in the Upshur County Jail on $90,000 bond since his arrest on May 13. Byrd said Fort had shown up at his former girlfriend’s home the previous night saying he had nowhere to spend the night.
The woman, with whom Fort shares a child, let Fort spend the night in a building outside the house, but in the morning she let him inside, and he wouldn’t leave, Byrd said. Instead, Byrd said, Fort forced her into her car and drove her and their child into an unincorporated area.
“During this time, he was playing chicken with other cars, and that little child was in the vehicle,” Byrd said, checking off Fort’s charge of endangering a child. “When they get into the country, at one point he pulls over and sexually assaults her on the side of the road in a little hidden area.”
Byrd said Fort then drove the trio back to another person’s home in Gilmer. When he exited her vehicle, the woman jumped to the driver’s seat and started to drive away but got stuck.
“He jumps on the hood of the car as she is trying to leave,” Byrd said. “He kicks the window in.”
That last act drew a criminal mischief indictment to go with the child endangerment, kidnapping and sexual assault indictments.
Grand jurors also handed indictments, on aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation, to a Gilmer man accused of obtaining a gun and shooting inside the home of the gun owner.
Byrd said Austin Michael Edwards, 31, went to the home of a woman for whom he had done landscaping work and begged her for a gun on May 7.
“And before he left the residence, he started shooting inside the house,” Byrd said, adding the woman escaped through a bathroom window. Someone called 911 as the man pointed the gun at a neighbor and demanded the resident’s vehicle.
Byrd said Edwards ran into nearby woods when he heard police coming, but he was arrested by officers, who also recovered the firearm.
Edwards remained in the Upshur County Jail on Thursday on $105,000 in bonds.
Grand jurors also indicted Curtis Ray Williams, 59, of Big Sandy on two counts of aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. Both incidents occurred on May 27, and Williams has been held on $100,000 in bondssince his arrest that day.
Williams also is on a hold by the state prison system, which accuses him of violating parole on a previous felony conviction.
The true bills reported this week are among 16 returned by the panel in Gilmer. One case was passed to a future grand jury, while two indictments were sealed pending arrest. Those were on twin charges of delivery of marijuana in a drug-free zone and delivery of marijuana with remuneration in a drug-free zone.
Indictments also were issued on the following people:
- Michael Duane Colby, 48, of Gilmer, on a charge of retaliation arising from a May 16 incident; bond is $10,000.
- James Ray Lowrance, 28, of Gilmer, on a charge of possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone arising from an Aug. 1, 2018, incident; bond is $5,000.
- Alyssa Denise Payne, 20, of Gilmer, on charges of possession of a controlled substance (heroin) with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver, both arising from March 20 incidents; bonds total $125,000.
- Dajai Alexus Louise Shepherd, 22, of Gilmer, on charges of possession of a controlled substance (heroin) with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver, both arising from March 20 incidents; bonds total $125,000.