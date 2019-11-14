The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating a Longview man wanted on warrants for assault charges who evaded arrest Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said Marcus Raymond Bresler, 39, was out on bond Oct. 18 on charges of assault family violence to impede breath or circulation and assault family violence with a previous conviction. He said Bresler failed to appear for trial Oct. 18 in the 188th District Court in Gregg County.
A Special Weapons and Tactics Team of the sheriff's office and Longview and Kilgore police departments arrived Tuesday afternoon at Bresler's home at the 3800 block of Judson Road with search and arrest warrants, but he was not there, Tubb previously said.
Tubb said Bresler might be armed, has a history of violence and is considered to be a potential danger to the public and others around him.
Anyone with information about Bresler is advised to call the sheriff's office at (903) 236-8400 or Gregg County District Attorney investigator Hall Reavis at (903) 237-2593. People who wish to remain anonymous can call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP.
Tubb advised anyone who sees Bresler not to approach him and, instead, report his whereabouts and a detailed description of his clothing and appearance to law enforcement agencies.