EASTON — Gregg County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting at a convenience store south of Longview that left one person with unknown injuries.
Deputies were called to Barracuda's convenience store at on Texas 149 across from Lake Cherokee at 5:44 p.m. Sunday after a shooting had been reported, sheriff's Lt. Josh Tubb said.
The suspect had fled the scene before authorities arrived. One victim was taken to a Longview hospital within unknown injuries, Tubb said.
Investigators late Sunday were actively working the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.