EASTON —  Gregg County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting at a convenience store south of Longview that left one person with unknown injuries.

Deputies were called to Barracuda's convenience store at on Texas 149 across from Lake Cherokee at 5:44 p.m. Sunday after a shooting had been reported, sheriff's Lt. Josh Tubb said. 

The suspect had fled the scene before authorities arrived. One victim was taken to a Longview hospital within unknown injuries,  Tubb said. 

Investigators late Sunday were actively working the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.

Jimmy Daniell Isaac covers the city of Longview and Gregg County. Follow him on Twitter: @jimmyisaaclives.  