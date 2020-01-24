The 19-year-old suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old from Longview has been released on a $10,000 bond from Gregg County Jail.
Eduardo Sereno of Longview was released from jail Thursday on the same day as his arrest on a charge of criminally negligent homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of Bryan Rivera, according to jail records.
Longview police released no additional information Friday regarding Sereno's arrest on the warrant from the 124th District Court.
Officers responded at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday to a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of Scenic Drive, police spokeswoman Kristie Brian has said. Rivera died afterward in a Longview hospital.