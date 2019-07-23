A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. 259 on the north side of Kilgore early Tuesday afternoon, ultimately coming to a stop in the parking lot of the Executive Inn.
A Hallsville firefighter was at the scene quickly after witnessing the aircraft touch down in the 3500 block of the road about 1 p.m., according to the Kilgore News Herald. Other emergency responders soon followed from the Kilgore Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
No information is currently available about the cause of the landing, but a witness reports the pilot was walking around the plane as emergency personnel approached.