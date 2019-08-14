Spring Hill ISD had heightened security as its first day back to school began today after a threat was made against the district Tuesday night.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said administration was made aware of the threat a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday. A parent sent a photo of the threat, which was made on social media, to district officials.
In a post on the district's Facebook, officials announced the threat would not affect the start of classes for the new year.
"Within an hour we were able to identify who the student was, where he lived and had Longview police there," Guidry said. "We’re really thankful to the Longview police department. By this morning they had already went to the kid's house, were able to conduct the investigation and filed the charges."
Guidry said the student is a juvenile and in high school, but he said he was a not able to reveal the student's age.
The student will not be at school for the remainder of the week, and Guidry said he is not making any promises on whether the student will return to campus next week.
"We needed three immediate days to investigate for a short-term plan," he said. "There will be a long-term consequence to the situation."
Guidry said part of the reason he felt the district was safe starting school as planned was because of security upgrades made during the summer.
"This new system that we bought has facial recognition software so we’re able to upload pictures to the software system, and when unwanted people come on campus, it alerts us immediately before they set foot in the building," he said. "We have secure access at all doors, so once the software tells us, we can immediately lock the doors down."
Guidry said district officials last night were able to load information about an unwanted visitor into the software.
"Parents are concerned, and I just want our community to know that even more important than educating our kids, we feel keeping our kids safe is our No. 1 priority," Guidry said. "Our No. 1 charge is to return kids to parents the way we received them."