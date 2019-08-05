A fire that apparently started under a trashcan severely damaged a Longview home early Sunday morning, Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said Monday.
May said firefighters responded at 1:38 a.m. Sunday to the 800 block of Stewart Street and found a fire that involved about half of the house. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control but not before a neighbor's house sustained damage.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, May said.
He said the fire department sent three fire engines, two ladder trucks, an ambulance and four support vehicles with a total of crew members.