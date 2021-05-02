A suspect has been charged with murder in the Saturday night shooting death of an Ore City man.
Braiden Ray Robinson, 32, was found dead in the 8000 block of Salvia Road in northeast Upshur County, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said the suspect and victim knew each other, and the shooting occurred during a disturbance at the location.
The sheriff's office said the name of the suspect is being withheld until arraignment.
Robinson was pronounced dead by Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Lyle Potter.
The body has been sent to Tyler for an autopsy.