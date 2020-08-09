The suspect in an early Sunday shooting that killed a woman in Smith County turned himself in after negotiations with investigators following a manhunt.
Catalino Marin Jr., 21, was taken Sunday afternoon to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office to be booked. Police said he is a suspect in the fatal shooting 21-year-old Diamond Samantha Cruz.
Smith County Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 5:30 a.m. to reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 8700 block of County Road 384.
Upon arrival, deputies found a woman, later identified as Cruz, dead with a gunshot wound.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies determined it was a homicide and identified Marin, who had fled the scene, as a suspect.
Tyler police later found Marin's vehicle crashed and flipped on its side in the 1000 block of E. Commerce Street in Tyler.
Marin had left the crash scene on foot, officials said.
Smith County investigators later established phone contact with Marin, according to the sheriff's office. Marin then agreed to turn himself at a residence in the 1100 block of North Confederate Street in Tyler.
Marin was taken to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Cruz’s body will be sent for an autopsy.