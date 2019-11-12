A Special Weapons and Tactics team deployed Tuesday afternoon north of Longview, closing down part of Judson Road, to execute a search warrant for at least one suspect on multiple felony charges, Gregg County Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said at the scene.
Tubb said one of the arrest warrants involved assault, but he was unable to provide additional information or release any names.
"We are executing a warrant for search and arrest," Tubb said. He said the Longview SWAT team — operated by the sheriff's office and the Longview and Kilgore police departments — participated, and the Longview Fire Department brought medics.
Authorities closed Judson Road from Johnson Road north to U.S. 259 during the operation, which started at about 2 p.m., Tubb said.
Tubb said traffic in the area at that time of day was the reason for shutting down the road.
“We’ve got it shut down in that area so they can work safely,” he said.