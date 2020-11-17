A Tatum man has been charged in a December 2018 fatal vehicle crash.
Mark Edward Guimonds, 34, was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of criminal negligent homicide.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested and booked Guimonds on Saturday into the Gregg County Jail. He was held Tuesday on $50,000 bond.
According to the indictment, Guimonds is accused of causing the death by criminal negligence of Allyson Maxcy on Dec. 19, 2018, by striking her with a vehicle he was driving.
A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2 in the 124th District Court. Guimonds' arraignment is scheduled Dec. 11.