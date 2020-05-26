A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a 49-year-old Tatum man Saturday and charged him with hitting a pedestrian with his flatbed trailer while being intoxicated, according to a report.
Bryon Keith Linseisen was released Sunday from Gregg County Jail on a $30,000 bond on a charge of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, jail records show.
Linseisen's arrest took place after a trooper responded at 7:36 p.m. Saturday to an incident involving a pedestrian on Easton Road, the report said. The trooper was told by Gregg County dispatch that the driver of a truck towing a trailer did not stop and turned onto Texas 149 headed toward Tatum.
A witness who was driving behind the truck told the trooper that he saw the right side of the trailer strike the pedestrian, then he followed driver, later identified as Linseisen, got his attention and led him back to the crash scene.
Several people stopped to provide assistance to the pedestrian, identified as Tiffany Nicole Sammons, 36, according to the trooper's report.
Linseisen told the trooper that he was headed home from Mud Park and was unaware that he had hit Sammons, the report said. He told the trooper he drank a beer in Mud Park.
The trooper conducted a field sobriety test and determined Linseisen was intoxicated, the report said. Linseisen agreed to provide a blood specimen and was taken to the emergency room at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview for medical clearance and a blood draw before he was booked into the jail.
Sammons was taken to Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler for evaluation, the report said.