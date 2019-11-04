Police arrested a 16-year-old boy after a shooting early Sunday that injured a 15-year-old boy, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.
Webb said Upshur County deputies responded about 1:45 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 7100 block of Gopher Road northeast of Gilmer.
Deputies determined one teen shot the other during a dispute between multiple teenagers at the scene, Webb said.
The 15-year-old boy was taken with serious injuries to a Tyler hospital, according to Webb. Other people at the scene had minor injuries. The cause of those injuries is being investigated.
Deputies stopped a vehicle a short time later, which led to the arrest of the 16-year-old boy. He was taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Center in Longview on a charge of aggravated assault, according to Webb.
The names of the suspect and injured have not been released, because they are juveniles.