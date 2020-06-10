MARSHALL — The Harrison County grand jury has indicted a Marshall teenager in connection with a drive-by shooting in March.
Damariae Maliak Moody, 18, is being held in the Harrison County jail on $128,500 in bonds after his March 25 arrest.
The indictment charges him with deadly conduct/discharging firearm and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
It claims that on March 24, Moody shot in the direction of a house in the 700 block of Summit Street and was reckless as to whether anyone was home. According to Moody's arrest report, the home was occupied.
The indictment says Moody used a vehicle on March 25 to flee from a Marshall police officer.