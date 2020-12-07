A third civil lawsuit has been filed against a Longview doctor accused of sexually assaulting boys during counseling sessions.
Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was charged in August with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. He was released the same day on bonds totaling $1 million.
Hipke has responded to all three lawsuits, denying all allegations.
On Nov. 25, Longview law firm Sloan, Hatcher, Perry, Runge, Robertson, Smith & Jones filed the latest lawsuit on behalf of a woman and her son against Hipke and his medical practice, Adolescent Care Team, against Hipke since he was arrested and charged.
The lawsuit alleges negligence on behalf of Hipke and negligence on behalf of Adolescent Care Team (ACT), which has closed.
The lawsuits seek damages of $1 million for medical expenses, physical pain, suffering, emotional distress, mental anguish, physical impairment and/or disfigurement, loss of enjoyment of life and quality of life and loss of earning capacity in the future. The lawsuits request a trial by jury.
“During the times relevant to this case, Defendant ACT had secretive, improper, and dangerous policies and record-keeping practices,” the lawsuit said.
On the recommendation of officials of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the woman and her son went to the clinic in June 2020, court documents said. The child was younger than 14 at the time.
“On this initial visit, Defendant Matt Hipke informed plaintiff that he would not see (child’s initials) unless Defendant Matt Hipke was permitted to be both (child’s initials) primary care physician and his mental health professional,” court documents said.
The documents go on to allege that Hipke refused to see the child as a patient unless Hipke was “the only medical professional (child's initials) was seeing.”
According to the lawsuit, Hipke refused the woman’s request to be present in the examination room during her son’s physical examination. Hipke told the woman that her son would be less likely to open up as a patient with a parent present, court documents said.
“Each visit, Defendant Matt Hipke insisted on a physical exam in addition to a counseling session, even when Plaintiff only scheduled the latter,” court documents said.
The lawsuit cited several acts that “departed from the accepted standard of care” and “for no legitimate medical or diagnostic purpose.” Those acts allegedly included having the child disrobe, touching the child’s genitals and/or anus, showing the child photographs of male genitalia and having the child perform “stretches” to further expose the child’s genitals.
In early August, the child told his mother that he did not want to go back to see Hipke because he was uncomfortable with the treatment, telling her what happened during the visits.
“Throughout the period during which he was being treated by Defendants and continuing to this day, (child’s initials) was frightened, humiliated, embarrassed, confused, distraught and suffered mental anguish, severe emotional distress and psychological injury that interferes with his ability to carry out day-to-day responsibilities of life, his enjoyment of life and the proper psychological and emotional development of a young boy,” the lawsuit said.
The medical board suspended Hipke’s license Aug. 10 after he was accused of inappropriately touching three patients younger than 17 during examinations at his office.
The lawsuit also claims Hipke and his medical practice “have engaged, are engaging or are seeking to engage in fraudulent transfers by transferring the property for less than its reasonably equivalent value with the intent to hinder, delay or defraud Plaintiff.”
The woman and her son are seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent Hipke from spending or disposing of assets.
The first lawsuit was filed Oct. 2 in Gregg County Court at Law No. 2 by a parent on behalf of a child who accuses Hipke of assaulting him during his time as a patient. Attorney Ross Leonoudakis of Nix Patterson in Austin is representing the family.
The second lawsuit was filed Oct. 21 by the Longview law firm Sorey, Gilliland & Hull in the 188th District Court on behalf of a child and his mother, who are referred to in the lawsuit as John Doe and Jane Doe to protect their identities.
Both lawsuits accuse Hipke of assault and battery, continuous abuse of a young child or children, negligence and gross negligence and states the doctor was negligent for reasons including “operating a medical clinic exclusively for minor patients when Matt Hipke knew or had reason to know he was a pedophile.” All three lawsuits seek $1 million in damages.
The lawsuits also accuse the Adolescent Care Team medical practice of being grossly negligent for not reporting Hipke as “a known pedophile” to authorities. Hipke opened Adolescent Care Team in 2000, treating “teens and tweens” on health and wellness counseling.
Hipke filed a Plea in Abatement and Original Answer on Nov. 2 for the first lawsuit, Nov. 11 for the second and Dec. 4 for the third lawsuit.
Hipke alleged through his attorney David Frost of Kent, Anderson, Bush, Frost & Metcalf, P.C. out of Tyler, that the three families did not follow proper procedures. According to the court documents, the three lawsuits asserting a health care liability claim did not give written notice of a claim at least 60 days prior to filing the lawsuit in court nor did they give the “appropriate medical authorization.”
Hikpe requests a 60-day abatement and denies all allegations, according to court documents. For the third lawsuit, Hipke also claims that the injunction and temporary restraining order on his assets would not be appropriate.
“Plaintiff is simply seeking to have the court preserve a pot of money to satisfy a judgement Plaintiff may never be awarded,” court documents said.
No judge has issued a ruling nor has a hearing been held on the matter, according to court records. No court dates are set.