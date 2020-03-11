Kilgore police took three people into custody on charges of terroristic threat Wednesday after they said what appeared to be a bomb threat at a big box store turned out to be a social media prank.
The police department posted on its Facebook page that officers were at Walmart in Kilgore investigating a theft around 5:45 p.m.
According to the post, someone told officers about a suspicious backpack in the store. A photo included in the post showed the backpack lying on the floor in an aisle in the electronics department of the store.
The post said the backpack was labeled to be a bomb.
The store was evacuated, according to the Facebook post, and after officers conducted interviews, they felt it was safe to open the backpack.
Inside, they found several stuffed animals, according to the post.