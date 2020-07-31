Three men face prosecution after Longview police say they were involved in a gang-related incident in which shots were fired but no one was reported hurt, according to court documents.
One of the suspects, Fabian Hugo Castro, 20, of Longview, was arrested April 15 — the day of the reported shooting outside a home in the 600 block of Idylwood Drive in Longview.
Castro was being held Friday in Gregg County Jail on a $50,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, jail records show.
He awaited bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for engaging in organized criminal activity, grand jury indictments on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct-discharge firearm, and on a warrant from Smith County for violation of probation on a previous conviction of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
The two other suspects, Luciano Zamora Perez, 22, of Longview and Oscar Jovanny Rodriguez, 17, of Gilmer, were arrested May 21.
Perez was released June 5 on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Rodriguez was released June 17 on $51,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for engaging in organized criminal activity and on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police responded at 6:07 p.m. April 15 to the Idylwood Drive home, according to arrest warrants. The warrants said police learned the three men shot at two brothers.
Police also responded to a home in the 800 block of South Green Street, found Castro's vehicle there and arrested him, according to the warrants. They also found several of Perez's relatives at the location.
A follow-up investigation determined members of the street gang "PLS-13" have been targeting residents at the Idylwood Drive home by shooting at the house, "throwing gang signs" while driving by the house and making gestures with their hands to appear as if they were holding a pistol and also making obscene gestures with their hands. Police identified Castro, Rodriguez and members of Perez's family as gang members.
On May 1, the man at the Idylwood Drive house told police Perez sent him a message in Spanish through Snapchat warning him not to hang out there because "we have people from my dad from Mexico that they are coming to fix things."
Police also listened to a jail call between Castro and Perez on April 29 during which Perez talked about kidnapping people who live in the Idylwood Drive home, taking them to a friend's property and beating them up.
Days after Castro's arrest, police learned Perez tried to buy a gun at a pawn shop, according to his arrest warrant. That led police to believe Perez conspired with the street gang to engage in organized criminal activity.