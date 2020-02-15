From staff reports
A 3-year-old child was killed and two drivers taken to Longview medical centers after a crash Friday afternoon in Upshur County, according to Jean Dark, Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman.
Troopers responded at 3 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash on Texas 300, just outside Gilmer in Upshur County. Crash investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of an SUV, Amelia Wright Scott, 62, of Gilmer failed to yield the right of way from a private drive onto Texas 300 and was struck by a car driven by Mindi Marie Higar, 24, of Longview, who was traveling northwest on Texas 300.
Higar was transported to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center – Longview in serious condition, while Scott was taken to Longview Regional Medical Center in critical condition, Dark said.
A 3-year-old passenger in Scott’s vehicle was taken to a Dallas medical center, where she later died.
The crash remains under investigation.