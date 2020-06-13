From Staff Reports
TEXARKANA — A 27-year-old Titus County man who has been linked to a drug trafficking ring has pleaded guilty to federal charges in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced Thursday.
Gerardo Cabrera Ramirez pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to distribute controlled substances. He agreed to forfeit $7,500 in drug proceeds.
According to information presented before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline M. Craven, Ramirez conspired with Rodolfo Javier Falcon, Eleazar Martinez Reyes and others to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine. Ramirez admitted that he is personally responsible for distributing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, which he had obtained from Falcon and Reyes.
On Sept. 11, 2018, and on Jan. 1, 2019, Ramirez led police on a foot chase and a car chase when officers attempted to stop him while trafficking methamphetamine. Ramirez also admitted his flight from police in a vehicle created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to others.
Ramirez faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be set after a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
Ramirez’s case has been linked to Operation Dirty Bird, a long-term drug trafficking and money-laundering investigation that has led to the seizure of more than $500,000 in cash, almost 40 kilograms of cocaine, more than 250 grams of methamphetamine, nine firearms and multiple vehicles.
Falcon and Reyes, along with five others, previously were arrested. One has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced; one has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing. Falcon, Reyes and the others have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas.