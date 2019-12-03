An improperly disposed of cigarette on Monday afternoon lit leaves that in turn spread a fire that ran up a fence and wall of a Hallsville home and entered its attic, Harrison County Fire Marshal Thomas Mock said.
Mock said the fire did an estimated $30,000 in damage to the home in the 400 block of Pine Circle and made it unlivable. He said no one was at home when firefighters responded at 4:38 p.m.
The Hallsville and West Harrison volunteer fire departments sent six vehicles and about 12 crew members to put out the fire, which was brought under control within an hour, Mock said.