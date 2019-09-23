A criminal trial for former Elderville Water Supply Corp. office clerk Chelisa Portley Moore on Monday was reset again.
Moore, 50, of Longview, is accused of bilking her former employer of thousands of dollars. Her father was board president at the time of the incidents that allegedly occurred four times over a 10-month period in 2017.
District Judge Alfonso Charles reset Moore's bench trial to Dec. 12. A trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, but there have been four trial resets since it was originally schedule last January.
Moore, who was indicted by a grand jury last year, is out of jail on $20,000 bond.