Two area police chiefs said their departments' procedures call for using the least force necessary during arrests.
"Officers will use no greater force than is reasonable to effect lawful objectives," Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop said in a statement. "When the circumstances permit, it is an officer's responsibility to first attempt reasonable means of employing verbal skills and de-escalation tactics prior to the use of physical force."
Bishop discussed police procedures in response to the Memorial Day death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt knelt on his neck for several minutes as he gasped for air.
Nationwide protests have followed, and the officer was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case.
Bishop did not comment on the Minnesota officer's handling of the situation, and White Oak Police Chief Terry Roach declined to comment.
Kilgore Police Chief Todd Hunter took to Facebook on Thursday to condemn the Minneapolis officer's actions as "criminal" while also writing, "It is unfair to lump all law enforcement together in times like this."
Roach said, "I really don't find the habit of commenting on other police departments. I don't want to say anything good or bad."
He said another reason for not commenting is the investigation into Floyd's death is continuing.
Roach said White Oak police follow a procedure similar to that of the Longview department when conducting arrests.
"Our policy is you can use enough force to effect an arrest, and that is it," Roach said. "It could be (using) hands. It could be Taser. It can be pepper spray."
Prohibited tactics in the Longview department include what is commonly referred to as chokeholds or arm-bar holds, which restrict airflow, Bishop said.
"Officers should be aware that injuries may not be readily apparent and that inquiry into the person’s physical status and observation are advisable," Bishop wrote. "After any use of non-deadly force, the person using the force will summon emergency medical aid, if necessary."
Police Chiefs Gordon Freeman in Gladewater, Wesley Freeman in Hallsville, April Rains in Tatum and Mark Case in Gilmer were unavailable for comment Friday.