Two men are charged in Cass County with capital murder in the deaths of a man and woman who went missing in 2018, the Texarkana Gazette reported.
Gary Edward Shepard, 50, of Bivins, and his nephew, Kevin Dewayne Shepard Jr., 29, of Atlanta, were indicted Sept. 30 by a Cass County grand jury on a charge of capital murder in the deaths of Donnie Combs and Cynthia Arnold. Combs and Arnold have been missing since Sept. 25, 2018, according to Cass County District Attorney Courtney Shelton.
Shelton said their remains have not been recovered.
Kevin Shepard, who is in the Cass County Jail on an unrelated charge, was served with the capital murder warrant Tuesday morning, the Gazette reported. Gary Shephard was taken into custody in Arkansas on Monday.
Gary Shepard is being held in an Arkansas jail awaiting extradition to Texas.
The Gazette reported that Shelton said investigators believe Gary Shepard directed Kevin Shepard to kill Combs because he believed Combs was going to be a witness for the state in a case against Gary Shepard in an “ongoing felony theft case.” Arnold is believed to have been collateral damage.