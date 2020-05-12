Two people were killed Monday in a crash east of Gilmer when the SUV they were in pulled in front of a tractor-trailer.
Troopers responded at 4:29 p.m. to the crash on Texas 154 at FM 1650 four miles east of Gilmer, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report showed James Allen Sinclair, 67, of Gilmer was driving north on FM 1650 when he stopped at Texas 154. Sinclair's vehicle pulled into the path of a tractor-trailer driven by Ricky Carrol Nash, 55, of Hallsville. He was headed east on Texas 154 and was struck on his driver's side, Dark said.
Sinclair was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, Barbara Jenkins Sinclair, 90, of Gilmer, was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, where she later died.
Nash was treated and released while his passenger, Nerlyn Nash, 36, of Hallsville, did not appear to be injured, according to Dark.