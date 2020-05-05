Two Pittsburg residents were killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle wreck that also injured a third person.
Officers responded at 12:37 p.m. to the crash in the 2500 block of North Greer Boulevard, according to Pittsburg police.
Investigators determined an SUV driven by Marvin Hooper, 77, was headed south on U.S. 271 when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck another SUV driven by 53-year-old Darlette Nunley, police said. Hooper and Nunley were killed. A passenger in Hooper’s vehicle was taken to UT Health in Pittsburg with injuries described as not life-threatening.