Two men have pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in the Eastern District of Texas and will surrender a combined $9 million in proceeds from the operation, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced Tuesday.
Rodolfo Javier Falcon, 36, of Titus County pleaded guilty Aug. 20 to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and agreed to forfeit $5 million in drug proceeds. And Jose Armando Rosales-Bernal, 27, of Dallas County pleaded guilty Tuesday to the charge and agreed to forfeit $4 million in drug proceeds along with $234,971 in cash, his home in Dallas, numerous firearms, two luxury watches, a gold necklace with a rooster-shaped pendant covered in jewels and three vehicles, Cox said in a statement.
The two men and others planned to distribute more than 150 kilograms of Mexican cocaine in East Texas, Dallas and elsewhere, Cox said. Falcon once was stopped in Tennessee with other people — including two children — with 9 kilograms of cocaine on its way to North Carolina. The organization also made bulk cash shipments to Mexico.
Rosales-Bernal and Falcon had leadership roles in the drug operation, according to Cox, which he said also trafficked methamphetamine.
Operation Dirty Bird is a long-term drug trafficking and money-laundering investigation that has led to the seizure of more than $500,000 in cash, almost 40 kilograms of cocaine, more than a quarter kilogram of methamphetamine, nine firearms and multiple vehicles. When Rosales-Bernal was arrested in October, Cox's office said the operation had seized almost 10 kilograms of cocaine that was being smuggled from Pittsburg and more than a quarter-kilogram of methamphetamine in Mount Pleasant.
Falcon faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison at sentencing, and Rosales-Bernal faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison.
Rosales-Bernal, Falcon and eight others have been charged in the investigation. Jose Geraldo Ornelas-Pineda and Armando Moreno Jr. pleaded guilty and have been sentenced. Rosales-Bernal, Falcon, Julio Villarreal, Gerardo Cabrera Ramirez, Eleazar Martinez Reyes and Claudia Claribel Gardea have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Dalia Janes Campos Rosales and David Martinez pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.