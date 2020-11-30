Two pedestrians were killed Sunday after being struck by a pickup while crossing U.S. 80 in Wills Point, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Troopers responded at 6:30 p.m. to the crash in Van Zandt County, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A preliminary report shows the pickup was headed west on U.S. 80 on the inside lane when two people were walking north across the road from a service station, Dark said. The driver of the pickup tried to avoid a collision but hit the pedestrians, identified as Mark Everett Nevala, 52, and Rhonda Rae Kulp, 55, both of Brandon, Florida.
Nevala was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Canton, where he later died. Kulp was airlifted to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler, where she later died.
The driver of the pickup was not injured.
The wreck follows a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Saturday in Van Zandt County in which a man was struck and killed on Texas 198 west of Canton.