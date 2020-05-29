A 26-year-old Union Grove man has been arrested in Upshur County on multiple charges of possession of drugs and stolen firearms.
Cory Neal Pittman was being held Friday in the Upshur County Jail on $140,000 bonds on two charges of manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, three charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana, according to a written statement from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office’s Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant Thursday at 9955 Union Grove Road after an ongoing investigation into the sale of narcotics. The search resulted in the seizure of 42 grams of methamphetamine, 14 ounces of marijuana, 119 grams of ecstasy, 17 firearms and almost $3,000 in cash, the statement said.
The sheriff’s office said three of the firearms have been confirmed stolen, and the other guns are being investigated.
In addition, a two-way portable police radio was recovered with channels related to the Rusk County area. The sheriff’s office said it will investigate to determine the proper owner, but the radio has not been confirmed as stolen so far.