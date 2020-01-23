GILMER — A 39-year-old Smith County woman received a 99-year prison sentence from an Upshur County jury Wednesday on a charge of drug possession with intent to deliver.
Felisha Diane Williams had been scheduled for jury trial on Jan. 13 in the 115th District Court in Upshur County on a charge of possession of 4 grams to 200 grams of a controlled substance with intent to deliver — a first-degree felony. However, on the morning of the trial, she changed her plea to guilty, according to Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd.
She declined the state's offer of 20 years in prison and chose for a jury to decide her punishment, Byrd said in a written statement. Because of previous felony convictions, Williams faced an enhanced punishment range of 15 years to life, rather than the normal punishment range of five to 99 years or life in prison.
Byrd said that on May 26, 2018, Williams was a passenger in a car stopped for displaying multiple registrations and mismatched license plates.
At the time, Gilmer police recently had interacted with one of the occupants, and when she gave a false name and birth date, officers were suspicious, Byrd said.
When officers learned her real identity, they found a parole warrant for her, he said. Officers then asked to search the vehicle, and the driver consented.
Behind the center console, near where Williams had been sitting, officers found a small case containing a zippered plastic bag. Inside the bag were several smaller plastic bags and methamphetamine, Byrd said.
He said that while Williams was being taking to the Upshur County Jail she said she had more methamphetamine concealed on her body. At the jail, staff found about 7 grams of methamphetamine, along with 16 small plastic bags, which are commonly used in drug trafficking, Byrd said.
Byrd said jurors were told Williams had four previous felony convictions and was on parole at the time of her arrest. He said her parole officer testified that she had not lived up to the terms of her parole, including failure to obtain gainful employment and refusing to attend drug treatment meetings.
The district attorney said the jury deliberated for about 1 1/2 hours, sending out only one question: "What is the difference between 99 years and life?”
Judge Dean Fowler ruled that Williams' sentence would begin immediately.