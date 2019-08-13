A juvenile was charged with the third-degree felony of deadly conduct Tuesday after the Upshur County Sheriff's Office says he and two other juveniles fired a gun from their car.
About 10 a.m. Tuesday, Upshur County sheriff's deputies responded to Zinnia Road in reference to shots fired from a vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
Three juveniles, after taking a gun from one of their homes, began firing the gun from the car, the sheriff's office said. One of the juveniles "recklessly" fired the gun in the direction of children playing outside.
The juvenile who fired in the direction of the children was charged with deadly conduct, and he was taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Center. The other two were issued citations for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, for firing a weapon on a public road.
No one was injured, according to the sheriff's office.