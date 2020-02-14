Upshur County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating the death of an 18-year-old Big Sandy man.
At about 10:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of Juniper Road near Big Sandy, according to a statement from Sheriff Larry Webb. Upon arrival, deputies found Jonathon Christopher Johnson shot.
He was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, where he died.
No arrests have been made, and investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies to follow-up leads in the case, Webb said.