A woman was hurt when a punctured aerosol container exposed to an open flame triggered an explosion Sunday afternoon near Gilmer, Upshur County Sheriff's Chief Deputy David Hazel said.
Hazel said the explosion occurred inside a home in a mobile home park on Condor Road.
Hazel said he did not know the extent of the woman's injuries.
The Glenwood and East Mountain volunteer fire departments responded to the explosion at 1:11 p.m., Gilmer Fire Department Capt. Billy Williams said. He said the injured woman was taken to a hospital.