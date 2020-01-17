A 44-year-old Van man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for drunken driving in Upshur County.
Minutes before his trial was set to begin, with the jury sitting in the next room, Robbin Dean Myers pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony of driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions, according to a statement from Upshur County Assistant District Attorney Catherine McQueen, who prosecuted the case. Judge Dean Fowler of the 115th District Court accepted the plea.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper had responded Feb. 9 to a report of man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle that was pulling a 20-foot gooseneck trailer. Both truck and trailer were obstructing the northbound lane of Texas 155 near Pritchett, McQueen said.
Bystanders had blocked the truck's tires after discovering the truck was still in gear, she said.
When the trooper and paramedics woke Myers, he believed he was in Van, McQueen said.
She said an open can of beer was found inside Myers' truck. After Myers was taken into custody, forensic analysis of his blood showed an alcohol content to be more than three times the legal limit, McQueen said.