The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is continuing to receive reports of burglaries of vehicles in the southern portion of the county and believes the same culprits are involved in all the burglaries, a spokesman said Wednesday.
"Investigators think they may be linked because of the manner and means as well as the few they have seen a glimpse of on tape" from surveillance cameras, sheriff's spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said. He said the cameras captured images of the burglars wearing hoods or masks and similar clothing.
Tubb said a majority of the 20 thefts that have been reported since late August have involved vehicles that were unlocked. He said several firearms have been reported stolen, along with other valuables.
The thefts have occurred in Lake Cherokee, the Rolling Meadows community on FM 2287 south of Longview and in the Liberty City area, Tubb said.
He advised vehicle owners to keep firearms, credit cards and other items inside their homes.
Tubb also urged residents who see any suspicious activity to call the sheriff's office at (903) 236-8400 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.