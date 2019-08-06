A three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at West Birdsong Street and Loop 281 in Longview sent seven people to local hospitals, Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said. Four of the people had life-threatening injuries, May said.
May posted on Facebook that the fire department and Longview police responded to reports about the crash at 4:30 p.m. Reports cited several people trapped in a vehicle. In all, eight people were involved in the wreck.
First responders used heavy rescue tools to extricate one person from a vehicle before the person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
"That whole intersection is closed to traffic," May said before 6 p.m. "The police department is out there doing the accident investigation."