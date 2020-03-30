A Longview man forced two women into prostitution using online advertisements, according to a police warrant.
Fredrick Demone Williams, 38, of Longview was released March 24 from the Gregg County Jail on $25,000 bond on a charge of trafficking of a person.
According to the warrant, officers were dispatched to a hotel on Eastman Road for a call about suspicious activity.
After officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who said she was being forced into prostitution and wanted help getting away from Williams. The woman told officers she was homeless, and Williams had offered to help her about a week earlier.
According to the warrant, Williams used his phone to place online advertisements for the woman and a second woman. Williams made arrangements for anyone who responded to the ad to have sex with the women at a hotel.
The second woman told police that Williams pushed her and the other woman into prostitution and kept the money, according to the warrant.
Williams denied knowing anything about the prostitution.
Police found online advertisements with photos of the two women as well as text messages from clients in Williams' phone after it was seized.