A Longview woman is the second person to be charged with murder in the recent death of a White Oak man who documents show was killed over $35.
Regina Marie Massie, 37, of Longview, was booked May 4 into the Gregg County Jail on a grand jury indictment of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday on the murder charge. She was being held Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on the drug indictment. Bond for the murder charge had not yet been set.
Massie and Brandon Allen Gilliam, 39, of Longview were arrested in connection with the death of Steve McDowell, 66, of White Oak, according to an affidavit for Gilliam’s arrest.
Gilliam was booked Thursday on a murder charge, a parole violation out of Austin and a warrant out of Marshall for failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register annually for life. His bond on the murder charge was set at $1 million and $15,000 on the charge of failure to comply as a sex offender; however, he was being held without bond because of the warrant out of Austin.
Gilliam was previously identified by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office as a person of interest in the homicide.
On May 4, a Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigator was notified of a death investigation in the 2000 block of North White Oak Road in White Oak. The scene was noted in the arrest warrant as a small white travel trailer on the property. The trailer was also noted as McDowell’s residence.
McDowell was lying on his left side on the bed in the “master bedroom” with a head injury. The death was quickly believed to be “unnatural,” according to documents.
A man living on the same property and a woman found the body. The man said he saw two people, a man and a woman, inside and outside of McDowell’s residence on May 3. The two had been on the property for several days, working on a four-wheeler.
McDowell had expressed concern to friends that the two people who were working on the four-wheeler had stolen money and scratch-off lottery tickets from his truck.
The man and woman were later identified as Gilliam and Massie.
According to court documents, Massie agreed to an interview at Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
“While en route to the sheriff’s office, Massie stated that she hoped that McDowell had not fallen in his yard, again,” court documents said. “(Investigator) believed this statement to be odd, and an attempt to make McDowell’s death appear to be an accident.”
She called Gilliam her boyfriend during the interview and told investigators that she heard McDowell confront Gilliam about stolen money inside the trailer on May 3.
Massie said she heard a loud argument and movement from inside the residence while she was standing outside. She said she heard McDowell yelling and then a “pinging” sound before Gilliam yelled for her to come into the home.
“She saw Gilliam strike McDowell in the head with a rod or pipe,” documents show. “Massie told (the investigator) that she saw Gilliam cover McDowell’s mouth and nose with one hand, while attempting to control McDowell’s defensive movements with the other. Massie said Gilliam did this until McDowell stopped moving.”
Massie said Gilliam wanted her to help him move the body but she refused. His body was moved to the bed. She also claims to have seen Gilliam try to clean up the scene.
Massie told investigators Gilliam took guns and ammunition from the house and put them into McDowell’s truck, according to the documents. The two drove the truck back to their home. Gilliam changed clothes and then took the truck. He returned several hours later without the truck. Massie claims he then threatened to hurt her if she told anyone.
“Massie advised that Gilliam admitted to her that McDowell should not have died over $35,” the documents said.
The May 5 autopsy showed McDowell died as a result of blunt force injuries to the head.
At about 8:50 p.m. on May 5, the sheriff’s office received a hit on McDowell’s stolen truck from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. When Smith County deputies arrived, they found the truck fully engulfed in flames.