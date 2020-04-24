A 37-year-old Longview man charged with killing a 24-year-old woman Jan. 30 at a Longview apartment complex went there intending to kill another woman, according to a report.
A arrest warrant released this week said Brandon Keith Harris arrived at the office in the Ware Meadows Apartments in the 900 block of South High Street with an AR-15-style rifle intending to shoot a woman who called 911. Police responded at 11:29 a.m. to the shooting.
Harris told Longview police that he shot at the woman, but she ran, the report said. He then shot at another woman, later identified as office employee Valerie Hackett, who died afterward in a local hospital.
Asked for his motive for the shooting, Harris told police he did so in retaliation for a Jan. 6, 2019, incident at the apartments after which he was arrested on charges of assault causing bodily injury family violence and deadly conduct.
Online court records show Harris was scheduled the day after the shooting for a status hearing on the 2019 charges.
The woman who was the intended target told police Harris previously lived in the apartment complex, the report said. She said he entered the office carrying the rifle and told her, "I came to see you."
She told police she ran through a side door after he pointed the rifle at her, and she heard five to six shots when she was outside.
Police learned Harris shot and killed Hackett and shot at other residents in the apartment complex, the report said. During Harris' arrest, police seized the rifle and ammunition.
Harris remained Friday in Gregg County Jail on $1.5075 million in bonds on a charge of capital murder for retaliation judge/justice, a warrant from the 124th District Court for aggravated assault in retaliation and local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for deadly conduct discharge firearm and assault on a family/household member, previous conviction, jail records show.
Hackett's death marked the second of the four reported homicides of the year so far in Longview.
The first case involved Eduardo Sereno, 19, charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 22 shooting on Scenic Drive of Bryan Rivera, 17, who died the next day.
The third case was the arrest of Nolan Trezhon Gardner Johnson, 20, of Longview, Feb. 19 after the fatal shooting of Damian Devon Daniels, 26, of Gladewater the previous day outside the home Johnson shared with his mother on Finch Drive.
The fourth one occurred Feb. 29 in the 1700 block of Mobberly Avenue. Police did not release the name of the man who was fatally shot and no arrests have been reported.
The four homicides match the total from 2019.